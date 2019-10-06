|
Joe Hector Peña, Sr., age 83, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, in San Antonio, TX. Born on March 27, 1936, in San Antonio. He is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Carlotta Peña; his son, Robert D. Peña; and his brother, Juan Peña. Joe H. Peña is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Thelma I. Peña; his children, Joe Hector Peña Jr. (Elizabeth); Sheila G. Sanchez (Jesse Jr.) and John T. Peña (Luna); grandchildren, Laurie J. Peña, Jesse Sanchez IV, Isaac Sanchez, Roman Peña, Raven Gonzalez (Jorge), Jessica Castillo and Robert Castillo; sisters, Grace Vitela, Alice Gomez; brothers, Salvador Peña and Arthur Peña; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will like to thank all the staff at Residency Memory Unit; Lucy, Gary, Danny, Randall, Debbie. We are extremely grateful for your loving and compassion care and love. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm, following a Rosary at 7, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 9:45 am, in St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 700 Dewhurst, San Antonio, TX, 78213. Rev. Rudy T. Carrola, Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
