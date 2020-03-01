|
Mr. Joe Luis Canales entered into the arms of the Lord on Friday, February 21, 2020. Joe was born to parents Luis and Paula Canales on May 4, 1942 in Kingsville, Texas. He grew up as the eldest of four and Graduated from H.M. King High School. He was a resident of San Antonio, TX, and formerly from Corpus Christi, TX and Kingsville, TX. Joe retired from the Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) as an Audiovisual Supervisor and had been a photographer by trade. He was also a Musician having played with Beto Leal, Canales Bros., and Oscar Martinez Orchestra. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and brother Emiliano (Emi). He is survived by Graciela (Gracie) his wife of 45 years and his two sons SGM(R) Rey Canales and Jaime (Mo) Canales, two granddaughters Nicole Conner (Ben) and Melissa Canales, one great grandson Cillian Conner, his sister Hermelinda Mora (Rene) and brother Manuel Canales (Dora), Sister-in-law Malvina Canales as well as numerous Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews. Joe was a Loving Son, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and Friend to all. He will be greatly loved and missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace dear Loved One.Joe's cremation will take place with immediate family in San Antonio.There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Martins Catholic Church I Kingsville, Texas on March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a procession to Chamberlain Cemetery where his ashes will be interred alongside his parents.The family is grateful for the condolences. Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd., Kingsville, Texas 78363.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020