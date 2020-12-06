1/1
JOE M. URANGA
1930 - 2020
Born November 20, 1930, Joe M. Uranga went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2020, at the age of 90 years old. He passed peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family in San Antonio, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Virginia G. Uranga; daughter, Christina Uranga; son, Gerald Uranga and his wife, Melinda; and sister, Consuelo Uranga Aguilar. He was so proud of his grandchildren, Gabriella and Gerald Joseph II and his wife, Samantha; and the apple of his eye, his great-granddaughter, Georgia Jae Uranga. He served in the US Army in the Korean War and retired from Kelly Air Force Base after 30 years. Among his passions were woodworking, watching his grandson play baseball, camping with his family, and fishing until the sunset. He also enjoyed his weekend getaways to Coushatta and Kickapoo with his wife. He was a man of faith and believed in welcoming everyone like family. Rosary will be Sun., Dec 13, 2020 at 5 PM at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church, 907 W. Theo. Procession from Porter Loring Mortuary on Mon., Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:30AM with Mass at 12 Noon at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church, interment in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloirng.com

Published in Express-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
13
Rosary
05:00 PM
St. James the Apostle Catholic Church
DEC
DEC
14
Service
11:30 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary
DEC
DEC
14
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. James the Apostle Catholic Church
DEC
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
(210) 495-8221
