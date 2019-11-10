|
Nashville record executive, Joe Mansfield, age 77, passed away peacefully in his Brentwood home on October 31, 2019.
Joe began his career as a disc jockey at KMAC Radio in San Antonio, Texas. Four years later he was hired by CBS Records as a San Antonio salesman. From 1969 to 1974, Joe served as the Dallas Branch Manager for CBS, winning the Branch of the Year Award. CBS relocated Joe to Atlanta from 1974 to 1977 where he worked as Branch Manager, again winning the Branch of the Year Award.
In 1977 Joe was promoted to Vice President of Merchandising at CBS Records New York City Headquarters. Two years later he became the Vice President of Marketing, handling over 200 artists and managing a nearly quarter billion-dollar marketing budget. Joe left CBS for RCA Records and later Capitol Records. In 1988 Joe met and formed an inseparable bond with Garth Brooks.
Although Joe was then working at Capitol Records in L.A., he requested to relocate to Capital Nashville/Liberty Nashville to serve as their Vice President of Marketing and Sales. There he created the sales and marketing plans for most of their major artists. Working together with Garth, they set industry records by marketing and selling Garth's award-winning music. Years later Joe became the CEO of Asylum Records, making them profitable within his first year. When Joe left Asylum Records, Garth hired him and they continued their successful marketing partnership. At the time of his death, Joe was employed by Garth.
Joe was born in Providence, RI on June 21, 1942. He was a loving father, caring grandfather, great friend and good-hearted generous man to all.
He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Helen Mansfield, sister Mary Frances Mansfield, former wife Joyce Herzog and fiancée Peggy Ball Cason. He is survived by his brother Edd Mansfield, PhD & his wife Lynne of Tuscaloosa, AL, sister Betty Mansfield of San Antonio, TX, son Joe Mansfield & his wife Sue Villemaire of East Taunton, MA, daughter Lisa Mansfield Goodwin & her husband Jeff of Hilton Head, SC, son Stephen Mansfield and his wife Michelle of White Plains, NY, grandchildren Jay Goodwin of Hilton Head, SC, Mitchell Goodwin of New Haven, CT, PJ Mansfield of Patterson, NY, Danielle Demers of East Taunton, MA, Michael Demers of Quincy, MA and his beloved dog, Ellie Mae.
Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from twelve o'clock until two at Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Road, San Antonio, TX 78237.
Graveside service to follow the visitation at San Fernando Cemetery #2, at two thirty in the afternoon.