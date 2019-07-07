November 17, 1937 - June 26, 2019

Joe Marvin Leeper, 81, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. Joe was born November 17, 1937 in Kermit, TX to Martha Rush and Claude Leeper. A graduate of Texas A&M he served in the Air Force for 20 years retiring as a Lt. Col. During his time in the Air Force he served as a member of the Mission Control Team for NASA during the Apollo Missions 7-13. He retired in San Antonio where he lived for 39 years to be closer to family and work in the insurance business. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Carverene Harding, and brother, Maurice "Buck" Leeper. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carol Joan "Monti" Leeper; sons, Jeffery S. Leeper (Christina) and Thad Leeper (Emily); grandchildren, Zachary, Jordan, Cassandra, and Nathaniel Leeper; great grandchildren Aubrey Duran and Aria Leeper; and countless relatives that he loved dearly. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North . A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Pastor Robert Bennett will officiate. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com .

Arrangements with Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019