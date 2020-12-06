MSgt. Joe Puente, USAF (Ret.), 77, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas after an extended battle with Leukemia. Born on July 31, 1943 in Sabinal, Texas to Juan Puente and Isabel Amaya. Joe retired in 1982 form the United States Air Force as a Master Sargent. He then worked in Communications before retiring again in 1999. He was an avid golfer, was on several bowling leagues and loved traveling with his wife. In addition to his family, his pride and joy was giving back to the community. He was preceded in death by his parents. Joe is survived by his wife, Janice M. Puente; daughter, Sylvia Puente; daughter, Michelle Puente; stepchildren, Michele Keene (Rich), Gregory Kowalski (Stacy) and Paul Kowalski (Mary); grandchildren, Serena Puente, Dylan Keene, Addison Kowalski, Nathan Kowalski and Garrett Bridges; brother, Jesus Puente (Francis); and sisters, Alice Robinson and Mary Holmes.

PRAYER SERVICE

TUESDAY,

DECEMBER 15, 2020

10:00 AM

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to San Antonio Food Bank.

