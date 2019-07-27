|
June 5, 1943 - July 17, 2019
Joe R. Algueseva passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born on June 5, 1943 to Estella and Joe M. Algueseva. He is survived by his loving wife Rose of 25 years and his beloved pups Eddie (14 yrs old) and Bridgette (6 yrs old). He leaves behind his daughter Marisel Algueseva Kraus (Rusty), Stepchildren: Leslie Schweitzer (Jason), James Vasquez (Tara), Jennifer Vasquez (Robert), Christopher Vasquez and his favorite Sister-in-law Annie. Grandchildren; Julian, Maya, Kyle, Brianna, Elijah, Ayden, Kaylie, Abigail and Madison.
Little Joe as he was known to family and friends grew up in Helotes, TX. He learned to hunt when he was only 6 years old to provide food for his family and his passion for hunting continued for the rest of his life.
Joe enlisted in the U.S. Marines right after graduating high school at 18 years old. He fought on the front lines with his brothers in arms defending his country in the Vietnam War.
He was a proud Master Mason with the Lonnie Irvin Daylight Lodge #1309.
In 1994, Joe married Rose, the love of his life with whom he shared a blessed and happy life for 25 years.
He had a 35-year career as a Peace Officer with the Sheriff's Office and later retired from the Constable's office in Bexar County.
In the 70's and 80's Joe ran Flores Country Store with his parents and always had stories to share with family about Willie Nelson, George Jones and countless other performers.
My Joe will be missed: "May he rest in peace in eternal light in GOD's Kingdom in Heaven forever."
Mass is at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Helotes at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi Marion Church.
Published in Express-News on July 27, 2019