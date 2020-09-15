Joe R. Peacock, Sr, age 88, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on March 26, 1932 at the Nix Hospital in San Antonio, Texas to Dorothy (Menefee) and Joe A. Peacock. A lifetime resident of San Antonio, his quick wit, dry sense of humor, and generosity towards others will be sorely missed by all those that knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Allsup Peacock and Dorothy Menefee Peacock; and nephew Philip Brandt Peacock, Jr. Joe is survived by his wife Iris McCown Peacock; children Susan Peacock Gooden, Janet Peacock Hays and husband James, Joe R. Peacock, Jr. and wife Kimberly; Grandchildren Courtney Gooden Frazier and husband Mark, Shelby Gooden, Bennette Craig Gooden, James Mitchell Hays and wife Marianna, Robyn Hays Robertson and husband Thomas, Joe R. Peacock, III and wife Rees, Lynsey Peacock Littleton and husband Lance, Sarah Peacock Petree and husband Arthur, Ryla Peacock Aycock and husband Joseph, John Samuel Allsup Peacock and fiancé Emma Thompson; nine great-grandchildren; and many more cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to current COVID restrictions, a family only graveside service will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. Pastor Mike Barrera will officiate. Pallbearers are his Grandsons and Grandsons-in-law. Honorary Pallbearers are Richard Menefee Peacock, Philip Brandt Peacock, Robert Stewart Peacock and Jack Edward Gorman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 308 West Hondo Ave, Devine, Texas 78016.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with