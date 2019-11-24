San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church
1602 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX
Joe Ramos Jr.


1937 - 2019
Joe Ramos Jr. Obituary

Joe Ramos, Jr., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 17, 2019. He was born in Del Rio, Texas on December 7, 1937. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Aurora Ramos. He proudly served in the US Air Force from 1960 to 1964. After discharge from the USAF he obtained his B.A. from UT El Paso in 1969 and M.A. from St. Mary's University in 1973. Joe loved his career as a Rehabilitation Counselor for over 40 years. During that time he opened his own rehabilitation business in 1983. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ramos; his daughter, Cristina Hamilton; son in law, Judge Hamilton; grandsons, Colin and Aaron Hamilton and nephews, Chris (Iris, Ethan, Aidan) and Jeff (Angel, Indio) Martinez.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North at 6pm with a Rosary to follow at 7pm. A procession will leave Monday, December 2, 2019 from Porter Loring Mortuary North at 11:30am with a Mass to follow at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church at 12pm. Interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Nov. 24, 2019
