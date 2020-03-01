|
Joe Rodriguez – aka Joe Rod, Jo-Jo – ran into the arms of Jesus on Feb 19, 2020, at the young-at-heart age of 69. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Joe and Alicia Rodriguez. He's a graduate of Highland's High School, Class of '68. Joe is preceded in death by his "best buddy" Dad Joe Rodriguez, and both maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by the loves of his life: Daughter Melanie (Maurice), grandchildren Reese, Jenna, Tehya, and Easton. Son Joe Elliot (Cece), grandchildren Anna, Becca, and Joe Elliot, Jr. Daughter Corie (Jacob), grandchildren Jacob, Jr., Mila, Jon, and Mallory. Jo-Jo leaves behind his loving Mommy Alicia and siblings Roger, Elizabeth (Travis) White, Marialice (Rick) Gonzales, Helen (Charles) Bloom, and Diana (David) Zapata. Joe had an everlasting love for numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. Services will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the New Beacon Hill Church, 612 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, Texas, 78201. Coffee, tea, dessert, and mingling starts at 6PM. Memorial Celebration begins at 7PM. Always the life of the party, Joe will be remembered for his joy of laughter and joke-telling.
Until we meet again:
"Everything's Gonna Be All Right"!!!
Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020