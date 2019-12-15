|
Joe Roy Hollaway, Jr., age 97, passed away of natural causes on November 26, 2019, at the Frank M. Tejeda State Veterans Home in Floresville, Texas. Mr. Hollaway was born on September 21, 1922 in Walters, Oklahoma, the eldest son of Joe Roy and Ruby Hollaway. As a young man, he volunteered in the Army-Air Corp in February 1943, and proudly served five years as a fighter pilot in World War II, and then in the Reserves. After the war, Mr. Hollaway moved to San Antonio, Texas where he owned an auto supply business for many years, and then fulfilled his dream of becoming a rancher. He owned two ranches in Floresville, Texas where he raised cattle and hay. Mr. Hollaway joined the Alzafar Temple in November 1955, and served as Potentate in 1984. He was an active member of the Shrine until his death. He is survived by one brother, three children, a grandchild and nieces and nephews. The Memorial Service to honor and celebrate his life will be at Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604, East, in San Antonio, Texas, on December 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzafar Transportation Fund, 901 North Loop 1604, West, San Antonio, Texas 78232, which provides free medical transportation to children in need. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
