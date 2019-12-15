San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Hollaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Roy Hollaway


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Roy Hollaway Obituary

Joe Roy Hollaway, Jr., age 97, passed away of natural causes on November 26, 2019, at the Frank M. Tejeda State Veterans Home in Floresville, Texas. Mr. Hollaway was born on September 21, 1922 in Walters, Oklahoma, the eldest son of Joe Roy and Ruby Hollaway. As a young man, he volunteered in the Army-Air Corp in February 1943, and proudly served five years as a fighter pilot in World War II, and then in the Reserves. After the war, Mr. Hollaway moved to San Antonio, Texas where he owned an auto supply business for many years, and then fulfilled his dream of becoming a rancher. He owned two ranches in Floresville, Texas where he raised cattle and hay. Mr. Hollaway joined the Alzafar Temple in November 1955, and served as Potentate in 1984. He was an active member of the Shrine until his death. He is survived by one brother, three children, a grandchild and nieces and nephews. The Memorial Service to honor and celebrate his life will be at Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604, East, in San Antonio, Texas, on December 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzafar Transportation Fund, 901 North Loop 1604, West, San Antonio, Texas 78232, which provides free medical transportation to children in need.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now