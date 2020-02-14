|
Joe A. Sabedra entered eternal rest on February 11, 2020 at the age of 79. A native of San Antonio TX, he was born to Ben and Stella (Cardoza) Sabedra on October 2, 1940. He now reunites with parents and loving wife, Anita V. Sabedra.
Joe was a dedicated, hardworking, loving family man. He enjoyed everything outdoors; hunting, fishing and camping were among the favorites. His most memorable moments were spent with his family whom he adored and cherished deeply.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his children: Annamarie (Jesse) Medina, Sandra Sabedra, Benjamin (Pat) Sabedra, Joe David (Veronica) Sabedra; grandchildren : Cassandra (Tyler) Manis, Benjamin Joseph Sabedra II, Joseph Medina, Alyssa Anita Sabedra, Joe David Sabedra Jr ., great-grandchildren: Tyler James Manis, M arce line Anita Manis; sister, Gloria Vega; and numerous other relatives.
The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Friday, February 14, 2020 from Spm-8pm with a Rosary at 7pm. A procession will depart the funeral home on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 9:30am to celebrate a 10 :00am Funeral Mass at St . Paul ' s Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in San Fernando II Cemetery.
For online tributes please visit www.Sunset NWFuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Feb. 14, 2020