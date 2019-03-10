|
|
July 9, 1958 - March 5, 2019
Joe Sauceda, a San Antonio native passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 05, 2019 at the age of 60. He is survived by his mother Leticia Enriquez; Brothers, Jorge Sauceda, Juan Sauceda (Brenda); sister, Marta Casso (Rosendo); and numerous nieces and nephews; Extended family; Olga Wurts and Florinda (Flo) Todd; and man's best friend, Georgia.
He was born and raised in San Antonio and a proud graduate of Holy Cross high school. After some time searching for his niche, Joe began his career in the San Antonio cable industry which spanned over three decades. Joe's work ethic remained steady and on track as the industry changed around him, and kept his position after each company came and went while always being looked to for his knowledge of the industry. By the end of his career, he was a Senior Director for Spectrum and over saw the entire South Texas Region.
With all his accomplishments and talents, Joe possessed something far greater than the rest. With a unique ability to make anyone around him smile and a heart larger than life itself, there was never a dull moment around Joe. His feisty attitude and generosity were second to none and everyone around him loved him for it. A beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to many, Joe will truly be missed.
Services
Services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. The Holy Rosary will begin at 7 p.m.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019