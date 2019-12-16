|
Joe Valero was called to our Lord on December 13, 2019 in San Antonio, TX at the age of 69. As a member of the U.S. Army, Joe proudly served two tours in the Vietnam War, where he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal. He also served honorably in the U.S. Navy. After his military life, he spent many years working for the United States Postal Service in Fort Worth, TX. He is survived by his two daughters Veronica Valero (Jeff Willen), and Melinda (Emanuel) Pereda, three granddaughters Amelia, Eliza, and Sofia Pereda, four brothers and four sisters. Joe was a very proud father and grandfather, who always spoke to others about his girls. His daughters will always cherish the fond memories they have of time spent with their loving father.
SERVICE
Visitation will begin at 9:00am followed by the Rosary at 11:30am on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. The funeral service will begin at 12pm followed by the burial service.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 16, 2019