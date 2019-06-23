|
|
February 2, 1940 - June 16, 2019
Joe Z. Martinez, was called home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2019 at the blessed age of 79. He was born February 2, 1940 in San Antonio, TX, to Refugio and Elvira Martinez. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was proud to have served his country. He is reunited in heaven with his parents. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his children Joe De La Luz Martinez, Sandy Martinez Quintero, Refugio Martinez (Dustine Deloera), Angel Martinez; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings Herminia Rodriguez, Tomasa Medina, Elvira Rodriguez, Celso Martinez, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. The children of Mr. Martinez would like to express a sincere debt of gratitude to our aunt Tomasa and cousin Crispin Medina for all they did for our Father. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 8:30 AM for a 9:00 AM Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 23, 2019