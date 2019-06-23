Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Z. Martinez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joe Z. Martinez Obituary
February 2, 1940 - June 16, 2019
Joe Z. Martinez, was called home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2019 at the blessed age of 79. He was born February 2, 1940 in San Antonio, TX, to Refugio and Elvira Martinez. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was proud to have served his country. He is reunited in heaven with his parents. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his children Joe De La Luz Martinez, Sandy Martinez Quintero, Refugio Martinez (Dustine Deloera), Angel Martinez; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings Herminia Rodriguez, Tomasa Medina, Elvira Rodriguez, Celso Martinez, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. The children of Mr. Martinez would like to express a sincere debt of gratitude to our aunt Tomasa and cousin Crispin Medina for all they did for our Father. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 8:30 AM for a 9:00 AM Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now