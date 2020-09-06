1/1
JOEL ANTHONY RODRIGUEZ
Joel Anthony Rodriguez went peacefully to be with our Lord on August 24, 2020. He was born on March 15, 1945, in San Antonio, TX, to Antonio and Etna Rodriguez. Joel was preceded in death by his wife, Maria, his parents, sister, Hope, two nephews, a niece, several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

He is survived by his Sisters: Rosalina Vasquez (Roberto) and Norma Donaldson; children: Theresa Ruiz (Steven), Trisha Clark (Trey), Juan Cardona, Jose Cardona (Sydney), Joel Rodriguez (Karen), Jorge Rodriguez, and Joczelyn Rodriguez; grandchildren: Joshua, Lauren, Katherine, Angelina, Erick, Sebastian; and many family members and friends who will greatly miss him.

Joel faithfully served the Lord and loved his family dearly. He joined the USAF in 1966, became an Electrician, and lead a successful career at SW Bell, retiring after 32 years.

Joel touched many lives sharing his faith, love, conversation, compassion, and jokes. He lived life to the fullest, brought joy and laughter to all and loved helping others. He was a loving, gentle, kind, and selfless son, husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, grandfather, and friend.

A live streamed memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sunset NW Funeral Home.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
