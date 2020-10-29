1/1
JOEL CUELLO
{ "" }
Joel Cuello, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 after battling cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Rosario Cuello, two daughters Kristine Cuello and Lisa Castellano and his granddaughter, Isabella Castellano. He leaves behind his brother Gene Cuello, and sisters Maria Taylor and Yolanda Borroel and numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

He was born in Dallas, Texas on August 13, 1946 to Flora and Antonio Cuello and was the twelfth of thirteen children. Following his graduation from Crozier Tech High School, he enlisted in the Army and was a paratrooper. He landed in Vietnam on December 23, 1967 and served one tour and was honorably discharged. He earned the Bronze Star.

Joel then moved to San Antonio, Texas and married his wife on November 2, 1970. They had two daughters. He worked at Kelly AFB until its subsequent closure.

In 1990 as a member of the US Army Reserves, he was sent to Saudi Arabia in Operation Desert Shield and then Operation Desert Storm.

Following his retirement, Joel spent his time caring for his family. He spent his weekdays picking up his granddaughter from school and spent his Sundays as an usher at St. Matthew Catholic Church. He always tried to help his fellow parishioners.

Joel was a great husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family, neighbors, and cats. His favorite cat was Matilda. He was a proud veteran and loved speaking to other veterans. He loved the Market Square. Wherever he went he was usually greeted by someone he knew. He was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters Albert Cuello, Cruzita Chavarria, Richard Cuello, Flora Tulier, Amalia Becerra, Antonia Trantham, Lilly Cuello, Francisco Cuello, and Antonia Cuello. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law Antonia Garcia and father-in-law Pedro Garcia.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Funeral Mass will be offered Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 10703 Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78230. Services will conclude at the church.

For those unable to attend the funeral services, please sign the online guestbook at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Matthew’s Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 28, 2020
We will never forget Joel’s kindness. May God give him eternal rest and May he bless and comfort Chayo and girls during this difficult time. Please accept our sincere condolences.
Teri and Alex Balderas
Family
October 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person, our primo Joel. We will cherish our memories of you and never forget you. Chayo and girls, sending you our love and condolences. May God comfort you during this difficult time and may Joel Rest In Peace
Yolanda and Ernest Celedon
Family
October 28, 2020
My heart goes out to the Cuello Family at this difficult time. Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss. Mr Joel was a GREAT neighbor and friend, your father was one of the nicest people I knew in San Antonio. He will be dearly missed.

Jose A Escamilla Jr
Neighbor
