Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
Joel Omar Garza Obituary
December 9, 1981 - April 2, 2019
Joel Omar Garza, 37, went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2019. He was born on December 9, 1981 to Joel Castaño Garza and Edna Cervantes Gonzales in San Antonio, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his Grandma Florinda S. Rodriguez, Uncle Jose Cervantes; Grandpa Enrique Garza, and Grandma Abelina Garza.

He is survived by his parents, his stepdad, Edward Gonzales, Jr.; siblings, Gabriel Garza (Denise); niece, Zuri L. Garza; nephews, Caleb Garza and Daniel Garza; step-sisters, Ileana Upchurch, Monica De La Rosa, Dede Aguilar (Adam), Gina Negron.

He will be dearly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A visitation will begin on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Castle Ridge Mortuary.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019
