AUGUST 14, 2019
Joel Robert Moran age 35 of San Antonio passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Joel was a current associate of HEB. He is survived by his parents, Raul C. Moran and Diane Moran; brother, Jason Isaac Moran; nieces and nephew, Alicia, Alyssa, and Damien; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin on Monday, August 19, at 5:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, August 20, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery # 2
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019