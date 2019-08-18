Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
For more information about
Joel Moran
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul’s Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel Robert Moran


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel Robert Moran Obituary
AUGUST 14, 2019
Joel Robert Moran age 35 of San Antonio passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Joel was a current associate of HEB. He is survived by his parents, Raul C. Moran and Diane Moran; brother, Jason Isaac Moran; nieces and nephew, Alicia, Alyssa, and Damien; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Visitation will begin on Monday, August 19, at 5:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, August 20, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery # 2

Condolences may be sent to the Moran family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now