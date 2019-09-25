|
|
January 11, 1990 - September 21, 2019
Joey Guerra Jr. ran his race, endured in faith and won! He was joined with the Lord on September 21, 2019, at the age of 29. He was born on January 11, 1990, in San Antonio, TX. He was a talented musician, friend and counselor to many. He is preceded in death by his brother, Kristopher Joseph Guerra; and his maternal grandparents, Hector Guerra and Josefina Guerra (surviving Alejandro Castillo). Joey is loved and will be missed by his parents, Joey and Cynthia Guerra; sister, Krystal Yvonne Guerra Cortinas (Joseph); nephews, Kristopher Joseph, Kaleb Joshua and Kaden Johnny Cortinas; paternal grandfather, Manuel R. Guerra (Rosalinda); paternal grandmother, Dora Gloria Soliz; aunt, Carol Marie Castillo; numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, with the Funeral Service to begin at 7 p.m. Prayer Service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, with interment to follow at San Jose Burial Park. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 25, 2019