February 17, 1930 - March 10, 2019
Johanna Adele (Janak) Dornak, at the age of 89, of San Antonio, TX, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Johanna is survived by: 5 daughters, Diana Bielke (Larry), Jeanette Blackburn (Milton), Loretta Neal (Doak) deceased, Elizabeth Blackburn (Lester) and Pamela Lewis (Kent) and 1 son, Melvin "Jake" Dornak. Johanna is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Max. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to St. Benedict's Catholic Church.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 11:30 a.m., and Funeral Mass to follow at 12:00 p.m. at St. Benedict's Catholic Church. A private family burial will be held at a later date. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 13, 2019