February 11, 2019
Johanna M. Gray of Temple, TX, age 83, died February 11, 2019, in Irving, TX. She was born in San Antonio, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Gray, and her parents, Christine (Kiolbassa) and John L. Jonietz.
Survivors include daughter Sheila, husband Richard Chaplin, granddaughters Katy, husband Ron Wyble, Tina and Becky Chaplin, sisters Margaret Pike, Mary Anne Stephens, husband Jerry, and brother John Jonietz.
The Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 1532 Iowa St. San Antonio, Texas 78203 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M.
Burial will take place at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery in San Antonio.
On Saturday, February 23, there will be a memorial Mass at 10 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1019 South 7th Street, Temple, TX 76504. We will say an informal, self-led rosary at 9:30.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, Maryland 21201-3413; Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, Florida 33073
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019