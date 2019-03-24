|
November 25, 1969 - March 12, 2019
John A. Longoria, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in San Antonio, Texas, on November 25, 1969 to John A. and Patricia W. Longoria, John dedicated over 32 years to public safety in the San Antonio area as a radio operator, dispatcher, EMT, Fire Fighter, Peace Officer, and Arson Investigator for various agencies in and around Bexar County.
John was a graduate of the Central Catholic High School Class of 1988 where he was a proud member of the Mighty Button Band. During that time he also joined Explorer Post 700, a radio communications service group. There, he became an active amateur radio operator earning a General class license, N5MYL, which he used to provide vital communication links within the south Texas community during numerous natural disasters beginning with Hurricane Gilbert in September of 1988.
John began his professional career right out of high school as a traffic reporter for Traffic Central which then led to a 14 year career with the City of Alamo Heights and Bexar County Fire Alarm. There he was a 911 dispatcher, communications supervisor and reserve officer. He also served as a peace officer for the City of La Vernia Police Department and as a Bexar County Deputy Constable.
John was perhaps most proud of his association with the Sandy Oaks Volunteer Fire Department where, over the course of 23 years, he served as a fire fighter, EMT, Lieutenant, PIO, and President of its Board of Directors.
Wanting to share his passion for emergency services, personnel and equipment online, John co-founded the sanantonioFIRE.org website in 2001. At that time, only a handful of Texas fire departments had any presence on the internet. John assembled a group of enthusiastic experts to share
information, photos and real-time news of critical events in and around the city of San Antonio. When the sanantonioFIRE webteam moved to Facebook in 2012, its audience exploded and the page is now viewed by thousands of viewers each day, ensuring that John's public safety legacy endures.
John is survived by his parents, paternal grand- mother, Carrie G. Longoria, siblings, George E., James A., Lisa L. Gonzales (Seth), Lydia (fiancé Benedicto Carrion), beloved nephew, Gabriel T. Gonzales, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and members of his public safety family.
Visitation will take place on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 5:00pm with a Rosary following at 7:00pm, both at St. Leonard's Catholic Church, 8510 S. Zarzamora St., San Antonio, TX 78224.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00am, also at St. Leonard's Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II with full Fire Fighter Honors.
