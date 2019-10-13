|
John "Jay" Adger Harper III, 72, is now with God after a ten year battle with Alzheimer's. Jay was born in Evanston, Illinois, and grew up in Abilene, Texas. He was a court reporter for many years with Moore & Howard in San Antonio, and then for a Bexar County Court. Jay knew what was happening to him, but faced it bravely and never complained.
Jay was an avid sportsman, enjoying tennis, hunting, and fishing. He was devoted to family, especially his mother. He drove to Fredericksburg every weekend for years to help her and drive her to thrift stores and flea markets, and continued this when she moved to San Antonio. Jay had a particularly generous nature and enjoyed making music cassettes and CDs for family and friends. He was loved by all and his kind and sweet personality will be sorely missed.
Jay never married and had no children. He was preceded in death by his father, John Adger Harper Jr, and a sister, Paula Diane Harper. He leaves behind a grieving family consisting of his mother, Patty Harper, brothers Brian, David, and Christopher Harper, and sisters Pamela Conaway and Deborah Shipwash.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019