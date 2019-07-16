October 9, 1937 - July 11, 2019

John Albert Bitter, III "Triple" a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 11, 2019, while at his summer home in Whitehall, Michigan.

Triple is survived by his wife, Kay McKee Bitter; daughter, Tracy Bitter Pressly and her husband, Tom, of Shreveport, LA; daughter, Amy Bitter Scheiber and her husband, Bruce, of Castroville, TX; step-son, Bryan Riley of San Antonio, TX; step-daughter, Laura Riley Bird and her husband, David, of Boerne, TX; step-son, Marc Riley and his wife, Amy of Helotes, TX; grandchildren, Catherine Pressly Herring, and her husband, Mason, Thomas Pressly, IV, and his wife, Maggie, Brittany Bird, Bryson Bird, Katie Scheiber, Erin Dill and her husband, Henry, Trey Westall, Camryn Riley, Courtney Riley, Paige Riley, Parker Riley, Hannah Clark, Noah Clark and Ethan Clark; and great-grandchildren, John Bitter Herring, Thomas Pressly, V, Jazelle Martinez and Rylan Dill. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph White Bitter and his wife, Mary Ann; his sister, Priscilla Bitter Lupe and her husband, John; his brother, James Lawrence Bitter and his wife, Terrie; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Albert Bitter, Jr. and Joella White Bitter; two infant sons and his step-grand daughter, Hannah Westall.



Triple was born in San Antonio, TX, on October 9, 1937, and after graduating high school from TMI, he attended The University of Notre Dame and earned his bachelor's degree from Texas Tech University. Upon graduation he worked for Frost Bank and later for White's Uvalde Mines. Triple married Karen Akard in 1960 and had two beautiful daughters, and two sons. Triple was very active in San Antonio, as a life-time emeritus of The San Antonio Rodeo, a long-time member of the San Antonio German Club, the Texas Cavaliers and the Order of the Alamo, serving as President in 1975. He was a great supporter of the Helotes 4H, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Christus Santa Rosa Hospital where he served on the board for many years, KLRN and Any Baby Can.

He married his present wife Kay, in December 1984, and a beautiful blended family began. Triple loved horses, his ranch in Uvalde, his home in Michigan, golf and traveling to casinos. He lived an abundant and joyful life, loving every minute of it, especially spending time with Kay, his children, grand children and great grand children.

Triple was a very gregarious, generous, and jubilant man with an infectious smile who leaves behind a legacy of which his family will always be proud.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

SATURDAY, JULY 20, 2019

11:00 AM

SAN ANTONIO COUNTRY CLUB



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004; Children and Arthritis, 2751 Albert L Bicknell Drive, Suite 2E, Shreveport, LA 71103; and IM OK - Find a cure for Epilepsy, 206 E. Main St., Round Rock, TX 78664 .

