September 7, 2019
John Albert Dulske, of San Antonio, TX, left his earthly home and reached heaven on September 7, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. John is predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Carol Ann Dulske. John is survived by their children, Debbie Dulske Farenthold, her husband Blake and their two daughters, Morgan Ann and Amanda Blake; John Dulske, his wife Susan and their four children, John Thomas, Deanna, Alex, Porter; Michael Dulske, his wife Anne and their four children, David Wakefield, Luke Douglas, Sarah Chase and Mary Carol; Tom Dulske, his wife, Sandy and their two children, Adam William and Carolyn Anne. John is survived by his wife, Sheryl Beltrane. Thank you, God, for giving us the gift of John Albert Dulske, he was a phenomenal father, brother, husband and friend. We miss him already but know that your grace and love shine upon him now and forever.
A funeral mass celebrating John's life will be held on Friday, September 13th at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Antonio at 10:00 am. with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 12, 2019