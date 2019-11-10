|
Known as 'Jack', he passed away peacefully in his San Antonio, Texas home surrounded by loving family.
Jack was born in Mason City, Iowa to John and Eunice Senneff on September 4th, 1929. He graduated U of Iowa Magna cum laude, Economics, elected Phi Beta Kappa and entered Harvard Law School. The Korean War interrupted and he became an officer in the US Air Force. Jack trained in Hondo, Texas in the F-86 Sabre Jet with 83 missions as a fighter-bomber earning the Distinguished Flying Cross enduring enemy fire to circle many times looking for his wing man whose plane had gone down.
While in Law School at the University of Iowa, he married his sweetheart Beth Roman in 1956 a senior in nursing. Jack became Editor-in-Chief of the Iowa Law Review and graduated Juris Doctor. He joined Cravath, Swaine & Moore in New York City specializing in corporate work, moving on as a senior attorney for Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, MI before starting his own business as a writer of an investment periodical, moving his wife and four boys to California in 1968. He was an entrepreneur with many ventures from writing a manual for engineering and building skate parks to skateboard equipment and mini storage warehouses. He formed real estate partnerships as the general partner which brought him to San Antonio in 1980; in 1984 they became the first residents of The Dominion. While venturing in real estate, he became a full-time writer (as John) and published several books including "Numb Toes and Aching Soles: Coping with Peripheral Neuropathy." While having this condition he subsequently wrote two more in the series. Peripheral Neuropathy (PN) affects millions.
He supported Cattle Barons' Gala benefiting the American Cancer Association for many years by securing a fully donated SUV or Truck from Ford Motor Co.; a golden circle member for the Southwest Foundation for Biomedical Research; a founding donor and catalyst for creating a retirement home for Priests which became Casa de Padres.
Never retiring, he developed the first "truly" non-fat flour tortilla, a pizza crust called Pizzetta and opened a small restaurant. He wrote children's story poems and published "Apastron Reports" venturing into space.
Jack is preceded in death by son Randy, sister Suzanne, brother Thomas
and is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Beth; sons John Steven and wife Pam; Michael and wife Kim; Timothy and wife Sara. Jack and Beth have 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Our sincere thanks to Brookdale Hospice team and AA Care Services, especially David Delgado and Melvin Holliday.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to an animal shelter of your choice.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8500 Cross Mountain Trail, San Antonio. A military service will follow at 2:30 PM at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Visit his memorial web site for more information and pictures. A special insight into Jack's life read "12 close calls.
"http://john-albert-senneff.
forevermissed.com"