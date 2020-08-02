Beloved Daddy, brother, husband, and friend, John Allison Hale, age 80, returned to his Heavenly home on Friday, July 17, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. John was born August 10, 1939 in Raymondville, Texas to the late Gareth O'Dell Hale and the late Carmen Thornton Hale, and was lovingly raised by his grandmother, the late Etta Clark. John, born as the only brother along with his three sisters, Betty, Mary Etta, and Linda, grew up in Raymondville, Texas, where he played trombone in two bands, played tennis and chess, fished, was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America, and even served as the Drum Major of the Raymondville High School Band.

John was a proud graduate of Texas A&M University, graduating with a Civil Engineering degree in 1961. John served our country proudly and honorably both as an officer in the United States Air Force and then at the Department of Defense, where he worked for 38 years as a talented Civil Project Engineer for the Electronic Security Command and various other defense agencies. John was responsible for the design and construction of operational floors, communications rooms, and command posts at all of the departments' units worldwide, including not only the United States, but also Germany, the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, Italy, and England. John thoroughly loved his career at the Department of Defense so much, that he would frequently say that he "never worked a day in his life." After retirement, his passion became helping to raise his only grandson, JohnBoy.

John was a kind, dutiful, and gentle family man who had an incredible sense of humor. John loved and was loved by all of his family and friends and was always affable and courteous. We learned from John the importance of treating everyone with respect, civility, dignity, and decency. John always honored his commitments, without making excuses, and was faithful and loyal to his family and friends from childhood until the present.

He was a role model of love and fidelity to everyone he met. John enjoyed all types of sports (especially Aggie football) and was a huge fan of old westerns and World War II movies, and taking care of his various animals. In the face of adversity or battling disease, he never failed to meet the challenges head-on with bravery.

He gave generously to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the ASPCA, and the Wounded Warrior Project.

John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lucy Reager Hale; his beloved daughter, Carol Reager Hale; his grandson, John Reager Hale Jacobs "JohnBoy"; his sisters, Betty Hale Fambrough and Linda Hale Whinery; and numerous nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Etta Hale Williams.

FUNERAL SERVICE

MONDAY, AUGUST 3, 2020

1:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

MILITARY BURIAL HONORS

MONDAY, AUGUST 3, 2020

2:30 P.M.

FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

Honorary pallbearers include Don White, Ed Armenta, Jim Wary, Joel Edwards, Ron Link, and Steve Jimison.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with