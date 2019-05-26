|
April 19, 1947 - May 15, 2019
John Andrew Magninat, age 72, went to be with the Lord on May 15, 2019 in Covington, LA. He was born on April 19, 1947. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, a loving father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
His wife, Judy "Shug" Magninat, preceded him in death; parents, Andrew & Alma Magninat.
He is survived by his children, Andrew Magninat, Vikki Turner, Julianne Magninat, John Magninat and Melanie Magninat; step-children, Stephen Ferrari, Kathryn Rutledge & husband Shawn; sisters, Vicki Mayhugh and Paula Comeaux; special friend, Lawlene Kaplan; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other caring relatives.
The Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Monday, May 27, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019