JOHN ANTHONY AGUILLARD
John Anthony Aguillard, age 62 of San Antonio passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and St. Mary's University. John was the owner of the Wisdom-Group. John was preceded in death by his parents, John Patrick and Mary Louise; and brother, David Wayne. He is survived by his siblings, Patricia, Carol (Bell), Mark (Liz); nieces and nephew, Brenda (Henry), Erica (Amanda), Jonathon (Krystyn); great nieces and nephews, Austin, Alina, Nixon, Nova, Davy, Aaron, Jay; aunts and uncles, Rosemary (Robert) Schilling, Irma (Robert) Biano; numerous cousins and Godchildren. Due to current restrictions services will be held privately but please feel free to leave a condolence at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in John's name to Central Catholic High School, Texas Catholic Boys Camp, St. Mary's University, or the American Advertising Federation.


Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.
