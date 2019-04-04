|
March 16, 1931 - March 19, 2019
John Anthony Frank Evans, 88, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on March 19, 2019, of Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
He was born on March 16, 1931 in Birmingham, England to Robert and Gladys Evans.
John was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Bob and Elwyn of England. He is survived by his wife Ellen of 66 years; son Michael and daughter-in-law Judy Garcia Evans of Austin, Texas; daughter Toni Evans Duarte of Kauai, Hawaii; grandchildren Jennifer, Christine, Parris, Pascal, Cheyenne; great-grandson Jonathan; great-great -granddaughter AubrieJane; and nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. He is also survived by his faithful dog Scooter.
John met the love of his life Ellen Drakeley before he enlisted in the Royal Air Force (RAF). He was stationed in Oldenburg, Germany and training to be a mechanical engineer. They were married on March 14, 1953 in Old Yardley Church, Birmingham, England. After his time in the RAF and the birth of his two children, they immigrated to the United States in 1963. They lived in Aurora, Illinois to raise their family and also lived in Sandwich, Illinois. John was employed by Barber-Green, Kontek Controls, Fascure, Acme Resin Coated Sands, and Borden Chemical to name a few. His engineering career took him to work for several other companies in various cities and states-he was the Plant Engineer for Borden Chemical, Birmingham, Alabama and Project Engineer, Brady, Texas. They moved to New Braunfels in 2005 when he was in his early 70s and was supposed to be retired, but he continued to work as a Project Engineer for Atlas Resin Proppants of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and as a consultant for CRS Proppants in Shreveport, Louisiana.
John was a generous, kind -hearted, and caring person who enjoyed doing home improvement projects which included woodworking. He was a Brit with a good sense of humor. At times, he got nostalgic and related some heart-warming thoughts to friends and family letting them know how special they were to him. Although he liked traveling, he was basically a homebody. John enjoyed walking Scooter regularly at Fischer Park and stopping to visit with his fellow pet owners. He loved listening to music, especially opera and classical. John was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. He played tennis in his early adulthood and played golf later in life. Most of all, John had a love of family-and sports.
Memorial Services will be held at the Hilltop Pavilion in Fischer Park in New Braunfels, Texas, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 4, 2019