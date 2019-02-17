October 10, 1954 - February 12, 2019

Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, John Anthony Martinez, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 with his loving family at his side.



Born in San Antonio, Texas, he was the son of Jose Antonio and Mary Lee Martinez.



John's impressive art and music career spanned over five decades.

His work showed his passion, respect and love for his subject-matter such as the West, nature, music, people and his loved ones.



He began his professional art career at age 20 when he set up his own business, The Graphien Sign Shop, one of his proudest milestones, then went on to work for Rollins Outdoor Advertising in the late 70's. In 1988, he opened his own company, JAM Fine Art, Designs & Signs with his wife Gloria. His body of work became part of the landscape of the city he loved, and lives in such iconic places like the Bombay Bicycle Club, Tomatillo's Café, Mi Tierra, Market Square, Sea World and Fiesta Texas, and in recent years, clients such as USAA, the Emma Hotel and The Pearl. His art can also be found on countless murals, advertisement and vehicles all over San Antonio.



He was also a kind and patient teacher and his musical as well as artistic talent touched, encouraged and influenced many of his students. He often participated and won high praise in many art shows and competitions, some of them for charitable causes.



John's love of music was well known and respected by fellow musicians and friends, he recorded and wrote over fifty songs, many of them inspired by his wife, friends, family, the way he viewed life and the world.



John was a great teller of stories, even children loved to be around him and listen. He was a was a self-taught, unbelievably talented man in both his music and art, and his curiosity drove him to learn new things throughout his life.



He is preceded in death by his loving parents. John is survived by his wife, Gloria Martinez; son, Fernando Sanzzi; siblings, Rose Martinez, Angela Villanueva, Kathy Ayala, Michael Martinez, Teresa Singleton and Rebecca Avey along with numerous wonderful nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the chapel at Porter Loring on McCullough.



EVENING SERVICE

WEDNESDAY

FEBRUARY 20, 2019

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

1101 McCULLOUGH



On Thursday, February 21st from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, visitation will be held in the chapel with a procession departing Porter Loring at 11:00 AM for interment in First Memorial Park Cemetery, 20567 TX-16, Von Ormy, TX .



