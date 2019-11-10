|
Our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, John Robert "Bob" Barton has gone to heaven at the age of 97. He passed peacefully at 10:16 November 1, 2019 after suffering a major stroke on September 11th while playing Bridge at the Bulverde community center. He put up a valiant fight to survive but sadly succumbed to pneumonia.
Bob was born on October 6, 1922 in Pennington Gap, Virginia to Lucille and EC Barton. His brothers Carl Barton, Donn Barton and Sister Eugenia Barton all preceded him in death along with his mother and father.
Bob grew up in poverty in the hills of Pennington Gap, Virginia, thus instilling a passion for helping others financially to further their education. He always had a smile and a hug for everyone; even while suffering in the hospital during his last days.
Bob lived a full life loving his family and pursuing his passion for science; serving his country in WWII and the Korean War. While stationed in Hondo Texas; he met Gaynelle on a blind date and 3 weeks later, they married. He went on to graduate from Georgia Tech with a degree in physics which lead to a long and successful career at Southwest Research Institute as head of his department and later as a vice president. During this time they moved from Hollywood Park to Bulverde, Texas where, after his retirement, he initiated the incorporation of the City of Bulverde also becoming the first Mayor of Bulverde.
He is survived by his beautiful wife of 74 years; Gaynelle Barton who is 95 years young , his three children Lisa Iltis, John Barton, Jenny Lichtenstein, son in laws Frank Lichtenstein and Wayne Iltis, his grandchildren Amanda Hammers, Lexie Simmons, Gregory Iltis, Katie Arp, his precious Great Grandchildren Meagan Spade, Aela Simmons, Orion Simmons, Liberty Arp, and one precious soul on the way; also, his beloved niece Donna Canterbury, nephews Linn Barton, Jeffrey Stapleton and all their precious children.
Bob will be sorely missed by his family and all those who knew him.
We rejoice in knowing that Bob is with his Savior Jesus Christ.
