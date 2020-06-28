Mr. John Black, age 76 of San Antonio, Texas passed away June 24, 2020, of kidney failure. Mr. Black was born in San Antonio to parents, Emelia Black Poth and Albert Preston Black, who have preceded him in death. He attended Harlandale High School and St. Mary's University. Upon graduation, Mr. Black proudly served his country as a commissioned member of the United States Army serving at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Germany and Viet Nam. While serving in Viet Nam, he was awarded The Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medal. He later was assigned as an instructor for the Military Science Department at Sam Houston State University. Mr. Black left the Army having earned the rank of Captain. Following his entry back in to civilian life, he worked in commercial real estate and property management.

Mr. Black is survived by his wife of 55 years, Comelia Adair Black; sons, Shawn Black of San Antonio and Craig Black and wife, Laura of Dallas, Texas; sister, Carolyn Lowrimore and husband, Clyde of Austin; sister-in-law, Janice Cadena and husband, John of San Antonio; nieces, Pam Wilkins and husband, Tim of Austin and Tamra Ratliff and husband, David of Abilene; nephews, Stacey Johnson and wife, Stephanie of Eastland, and John M. Cadena of San Antonio and Kelly Cadena of Corpus Christi.

The family will hold a private graveside service.

