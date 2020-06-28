JOHN BLACK
Mr. John Black, age 76 of San Antonio, Texas passed away June 24, 2020, of kidney failure. Mr. Black was born in San Antonio to parents, Emelia Black Poth and Albert Preston Black, who have preceded him in death. He attended Harlandale High School and St. Mary's University. Upon graduation, Mr. Black proudly served his country as a commissioned member of the United States Army serving at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Germany and Viet Nam. While serving in Viet Nam, he was awarded The Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medal. He later was assigned as an instructor for the Military Science Department at Sam Houston State University. Mr. Black left the Army having earned the rank of Captain. Following his entry back in to civilian life, he worked in commercial real estate and property management.

Mr. Black is survived by his wife of 55 years, Comelia Adair Black; sons, Shawn Black of San Antonio and Craig Black and wife, Laura of Dallas, Texas; sister, Carolyn Lowrimore and husband, Clyde of Austin; sister-in-law, Janice Cadena and husband, John of San Antonio; nieces, Pam Wilkins and husband, Tim of Austin and Tamra Ratliff and husband, David of Abilene; nephews, Stacey Johnson and wife, Stephanie of Eastland, and John M. Cadena of San Antonio and Kelly Cadena of Corpus Christi.

The family will hold a private graveside service.

Published in Express-News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 26, 2020
Comelia, not sure you will remember me; a parent from Oak Grove Elementary years. You were our Martin von Rosenberg teacher. Did meet John several times ; very sorry for your loss. Will keep your family in our prays.

Frances von Rosenberg
Frances Von Rosenberg
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting John at my daughters wedding. I found him to be quiet but not distant. Later I was a house guest of he and his vivacious wife, Comelia. Then my vision of him was confirmed. He doted on his wife and his love for their three fur babies made my heart smile. The two of them showed me several wonders of Texas with John in the drivers seat and Comelia pointing out her beloved homeland. It was the high-light of my trip to visit my daughter and John's son Craig, her husband. I know the good memories of John shall never waver. The night skies are a little brighter now with Johns sad departure. Hugs to the family.
Peggy Barrett
Family Friend
