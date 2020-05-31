John Bunyan Bible, 71, beloved husband, father and brother was called by God, May 22, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. He was born in San Antonio, Texas at the downtown Nix Hospital on August 20, 1948. As well as a sixth generation Texan, John was a descendent of colonial Scot-Irish and English ancestors; his maternal ancestors settled around Leakey, TX where he loved to go deer hunting. John was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Orville (Lucille Pendley) Bible, his sister, Lucretia Elizabeth Bible Byars, and his daughter, Kylee Elizabeth Bible Martin. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Colette Reagan Burch Bible, and his son, John-Thomas Reagan (Mary) Bible, both of Portland, TX. His brother, Frederick (Ann) Bible, his son-in-law, Roy Bishop Martin and his mother-in-law, Tommy Lee Reagan Burch (95), all of San Antonio, TX, also survive him.He was a proud and loving grandfather, aka Bpapa, to three grandchildren, Hayden Thomas Bible (17), Reagan Nancy Martin (3), and William Bishop Martin (2); who will dearly miss him. His niece, Jessica Leigh Bible and his nephew, Rick (Velma) Bible held a special place in his heart.In 1971, John obtained his bachelor's degree in P.E. from Baylor University, in 1972 his lifetime teaching certificate from Texas State University, and in 1983 his master's degree in Educational Administration from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi. Over his lifetime, teaching for over 40 years, he believed one taught his students with patience, fairness, consistency, discipline and to respect themselves, as well as others. Recognized as one of the founding fathers of UIL Soccer in South Texas, John, as Gregory-Portland High School Boy's Head Soccer Coach for 10 years between 1985 to 1995, won 8 UIL district's championships, was elected Coach of the Year several times, and served as Parliamentarian Region IV for the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches. He was also a lifetime member of Texas High School Coaches Association. Pallbearers: Frederick Bible, Hayden Bible, Rick Bible, Roy Martin, Andrew Martin, Joey RamonVisitation will be 4-8 pm, Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home.The Funeral Service will be 3 pm, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel.Entombment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum 3000, Garden of Hope.Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.