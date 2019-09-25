Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Mission Burial Park North
20900 IH10 West
San Antonio, TX
John Charles Mclean


1930 - 2019
John Charles Mclean Obituary
April 29, 1930 - September 20, 2019
John Charles McLean (a.k.a. J.C.) joined his beloved wife Bonnie on Sep. 20th, 2019, aged 89 years. He was independent & healthy until the end, living a long, fruitful, & happy life. He raised three children & two grandchildren: Janora, Charlotte, his two daughters; Christina & Sara, & Mark his only son. J.C. was born in Llano Texas to Anita & J. Charles McLean along with his two brothers Douglas & Hampton, all of whom have gone to their maker.
He loved the country living and was a lifelong fan of fishing & hunting. His venison sausage was legendary around these parts.

J.C. served with honor in the Coast Guard during the Korean War for which he was Veteran & long time member of the VFW. J.C. was of good humor & quick wit. He loved debating anything & everything. Every other Sunday morning he would gather the family for one of his large home-cooked breakfasts. Loved by many, respected by all, he will be remembered always as Papa.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A 10:00 a.m. graveside service will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Mission Burial Park North 20900 IH10 West SA, TX 78257.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 25, 2019
