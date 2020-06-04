John Curtis Campbell was called home on May 31, 2020 at the age of 65 in Aransas Pass, Texas.Curtis was born to Walter Ray Campbell and Joyce Bradley Campbell in San Antonio, Texas on October 12, 1954. After graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in 1973, he attended Southwest Texas University in San Marcos, Texas for Electronics. Curtis was a charismatic man who always found a thread of humor in any situation. While he wasn't causing a ruckus on the family ranches he was a proud member of Campbell's Delivery Service which serviced air freight delivery in the south Texas area from 1951 to 1993.Afterwards he began his own contracting company which installed home and commercial cable and satellite systems all over the state. Curtis was an avid reader from science fiction to history books. He could be found on game nights cheering for the San Antonio Spurs. He was a lover of foosball, pocket billiards, fishing, hunting, and everything science fiction, he enjoyed his retirement to Aransas Pass from 2014 until his passing. He is survived by his wife, Beth Stewart Campbell; brother, Dennis Ray Campbell of San Antonio, Texas; sons John Maxwell Campbell of Dallas, Texas and Aaron Ray Campbell of Stanwood, Washington; daughter Lora Beth Campbell of New Braunfels, Texas; nephews Dennis Ray Campbell Jr. of Boerne, Texas and Walter Wilburn Campbell of Jourdanton, Texas. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Joyce Bradley Campbell and Walter Ray Campbell.The family will be holding a remembrance event at Curtis's home in Aransas Pass on June 6th, 2020 from 12pm to 4pm at 246 South 11th Street, Aransas Pass, Texas 78336.Afterwards his ashes will be spread amongst nature and become one with the earth.The family requests that flowers and condolences be sent to the above address.