|
John David Brantley – Long time professor of literature at Trinity University John David Brantley was born December 29, 1928, in Hondo, Texas, and died on December 24, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas, where he lived for most of his life. His death occurred just days shy of his ninety-first birthday. John David was the fifth of six children born to Vera Spellman Brantley Abbey and Royal L. Brantley.
He was an Honors graduate of Harlandale High School in San Antonio. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Army in 1946, serving for a while in Asmara, Eritrea. After release in 1949, he returned to Texas to pursue a B.A. Degree at Southwest Texas State Teacher's College in San Marcos.
Prior to being recalled to military duty during the Korean War, he married his childhood sweetheart, Jaynet Fajkus, the love of his life, in 1951.
Two sons, John David Jr. and Peter Stuart were born of this union. After his discharge in 1953, John David resumed his education, culminating in a Ph.D. in American Studies from the University of Texas at Austin. John David had a distinguished career in education, beginning at San Antonio College, followed by many years at Trinity University in San Antonio where he served as Chair of the English Department. As a teacher of contemporary literature, he was an ardent proponent of emerging and underrepresented voices in a setting and time when this took notable conviction. He was a model of encouragement and persistence, mentoring multiple generations of students. Throughout his lifetime, he showed a great passion for growing things, both on family farms and on the land around his and Jaynet's home. He loved music and especially enjoyed singing.
A voracious reader and gifted storyteller with a brilliant and occasionally wicked sense of humor, John David also wrote poetry in his later years. He was immensely proud of the beautiful paintings produced by his artistically talented wife which found prominent places in his home and those of family members. He was equally proud of his two sons and of his former students and enjoyed watching their lives and careers unfold. John David was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and a brother, and by his beloved wife, Jaynet Fajkus. He is survived by his sons John David Brantley, Jr. (Cynthia), Peter Stuart Brantley (Anne), his granddaughter, Aya Brantley, two sisters, and a great number of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. The family wishes to extend deep gratitude to the staff at Poets Walk and Compassus Hospice, who cared for him with love and respect. Services will be held Sunday, January 19th at 11:00 a.m., at Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, TX78218.