1/1
Col. John Dorrance Colvin III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Col. John Dorrance Colvin III, age 80, passed away July 14, 2020. He was born July 13, 1940 in Indianapolis, IN to John D. Colvin II and Helen Colvin. John resided in Canyon Lake, TX and was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Olivia Colvin; his son, John D. Colvin IV, daughter-in-law Lisa, and grandchildren Molly and John D. Colvin V; son David Colvin, daughter-in-law Erin, and grandchildren Jackson, Kate, and Mitchell; son Matthew Colvin, daughter-in-law Casey, and grandchildren Brodie and Macie; and sister Janet Kern and brother-in-law Robert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John graduated from Norwich University in Vermont and continued on with his education to earn post-bachelor degrees at the University of Southern California, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and the U.S. Army War College. He proudly served his country for 29 years in the U.S. Army earning numerous awards including: Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, thirty-eight Air Medal Awards, three Bronze Stars, four Meritorious Service Medals, Vietnam Service and Campaign Medals, Combat Medical Badge, Order of Military Medical Merit, and Foreign Medals of Valor. Starting his military career in 1962, John served heroically during three tours in the Vietnam War as a DUSTOFF Aeromedical Evacuation Pilot, rescuing countless courageous, injured combat soldiers. He was the Commander of the 15th Medical Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood and Fitzsimons Army Medical Center Brigade in Denver, CO and an instructor at the U.S. Army Aviation School Ground and Aviation Safety Center, the Medical Field Service School, and the Command and General Staff College. He was a Master Army Aviator and held FAA ratings as an Airline Transport Pilot for multi-engine airplanes and rotorcraft-helicopters.

In civilian life, John served as an official for high school and college sports, as a substitute teacher in Northeast ISD, and as a supervisor for the installation of satellite telephone communications for the British Military in Bosnia. He was a die-hard New York Yankees fan.

John served the Mission Presbytery Disaster Response Team, Habitat for Humanity, his church, was a member of the Board of Directors at San Antonio Urban Ministries, and volunteered at the Robert Ford Haitian Orphanage School in Haiti. He enjoyed sharing his hobbies of construction and repairing by helping his church, the elderly and physically challenged, and others in great need.

John will be honorably laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to Austin Pets Alive!, where he rescued his beloved cat Derek, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Charitable Service Trust, or the Robert Ford Haitian Orphanage and School Foundation, 3522 Red Hill Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903, www.fordhaitianorphanage.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved