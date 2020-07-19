Col. John Dorrance Colvin III, age 80, passed away July 14, 2020. He was born July 13, 1940 in Indianapolis, IN to John D. Colvin II and Helen Colvin. John resided in Canyon Lake, TX and was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Olivia Colvin; his son, John D. Colvin IV, daughter-in-law Lisa, and grandchildren Molly and John D. Colvin V; son David Colvin, daughter-in-law Erin, and grandchildren Jackson, Kate, and Mitchell; son Matthew Colvin, daughter-in-law Casey, and grandchildren Brodie and Macie; and sister Janet Kern and brother-in-law Robert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John graduated from Norwich University in Vermont and continued on with his education to earn post-bachelor degrees at the University of Southern California, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and the U.S. Army War College. He proudly served his country for 29 years in the U.S. Army earning numerous awards including: Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, thirty-eight Air Medal Awards, three Bronze Stars, four Meritorious Service Medals, Vietnam Service and Campaign Medals, Combat Medical Badge, Order of Military Medical Merit, and Foreign Medals of Valor. Starting his military career in 1962, John served heroically during three tours in the Vietnam War as a DUSTOFF Aeromedical Evacuation Pilot, rescuing countless courageous, injured combat soldiers. He was the Commander of the 15th Medical Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood and Fitzsimons Army Medical Center Brigade in Denver, CO and an instructor at the U.S. Army Aviation School Ground and Aviation Safety Center, the Medical Field Service School, and the Command and General Staff College. He was a Master Army Aviator and held FAA ratings as an Airline Transport Pilot for multi-engine airplanes and rotorcraft-helicopters.

In civilian life, John served as an official for high school and college sports, as a substitute teacher in Northeast ISD, and as a supervisor for the installation of satellite telephone communications for the British Military in Bosnia. He was a die-hard New York Yankees fan.

John served the Mission Presbytery Disaster Response Team, Habitat for Humanity, his church, was a member of the Board of Directors at San Antonio Urban Ministries, and volunteered at the Robert Ford Haitian Orphanage School in Haiti. He enjoyed sharing his hobbies of construction and repairing by helping his church, the elderly and physically challenged, and others in great need.

John will be honorably laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to Austin Pets Alive!, where he rescued his beloved cat Derek, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Charitable Service Trust, or the Robert Ford Haitian Orphanage and School Foundation, 3522 Red Hill Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903, www.fordhaitianorphanage.org