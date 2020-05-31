John Doust Wilson III
On Wednesday May 27, 2020, John Doust Wilson III, passed away at the age of 90. John was born in Lynn, Massachusetts to John and Gertrude Wilson. He graduated from Lynn English High School in 1947 and began training with General Electric. From there he attended MIT and received his electrical engineering degree from the University of Southern California in 1956. On July 30,1950 he married his wife, Barbara Virginia Savoie and then served briefly as a corporal in the Army during the Korean War.John loved to travel, was an avid golfer and a founding member of the Club at Sonterra. He was a voracious reader, had a passion for classical music and was an amazing whistler! John was known for his quick wit and ability to lead others. He stayed with General Electric for 20 years but in 1970, came to San Antonio as Vice President of Friedrich Air Conditioning. In 1985, John and 2 others launched Xytronics, a contract electronic manufacturing company where he eventually retired in his 80s.John is survived by his wife of 70 years, Barbara, his daughter Susanne Blazi , with husband Joseph, his son Michael Wilson with wife Mary, his beloved grandchildren Lacey Wilson, Amy Blazi, Tim Blazi with wife Heather and his adorable greatgrandchild Eleanor Blazi.John will be missed but never forgotten.Due to Covid 19, the memorial service is tentatively planned for June 16th at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Alamo Heights.In lieu of flowers, consider donating to MD Anderson cancer research.


Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.
