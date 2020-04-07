|
San Antonio – John Eldred Cozad (Johnny) passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 on the eve of Palm Sunday after a valiant battle with cancer. Johnny was born on April 14, 1959 in Houston, Texas.
He was one of five children born to Celine M. Cozad and John E. Cozad. He graduated from Houston-Memorial High School in 1977 and Texas A&M University in 1981. Johnny was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army as a reserve, field-artillery officer. He and his family were residents of Linn, TX for almost 30 years where Johnny managed the family ranch.
Johnny is described by many as a steadfast, constant, man of principle. He was devoted for many years, along with his late wife, to his church family of St. John's Episcopal Church in McAllen, TX. Raised in a Roman Catholic household, Johnny reaffirmed his Confirmation in the Catholic Church in 2014. He was an active member at St. Anne Catholic Church in Linn, TX. Even during his battle with cancer, he jumped at the opportunity to assist in the Confirmation class at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church in San Antonio, TX while he was receiving cancer treatment. In addition to his church commitments, Johnny was the treasurer of the Linn-San Manuel Volunteer Fire Dept. He also took great pride in his ranching occupation with a mission to positively influence every person who stepped foot on the ranch.
Johnny married the love of his life, Jane Bland Cozad, in July 1982. He wholeheartedly carried on his vocation as a husband and lived faithfully as a minister of this sacrament. He is preceded in death by Jane as well as his sister, Catherine Ann Cozad.
Johnny is survived by his mother, Celine M. Cozad; father, John E. Cozad; daughter, Sarah Cozad Kates (Brian); son, Asa Eldred Cozad (Sofia); granddaughters, Caroline Kates, Catherine Kates, Emilia Cozad, and Josefine Cozad.
In addition, Johnny is survived by his three sisters, Carla Cozad, Monica Baughman (Mark), and Mary Chancey (James) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, & godchildren. Johnny's family would like to extend much gratitude and appreciation to Sunrise Private Care & VITAS Health Care for their service and support the past five months.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, a private funeral mass will be held on April 14th at 11:00am at St Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church, San Antonio, TX. This mass will be live-streamed via a link within his obituary page on porterloring.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Linn-San Manuel Community Improvement Committee (LSMCIC), PO Box 345, Linn, TX 78563.
