August 4, 1934 - August 3, 2019
Lt. Col. John E. Kavinsky, USAF-Ret., 85, passed away August 3. John was born August 4, 1934; graduated from Kent State University in 1956; served in the Air Force 1957-1977; and taught in NISD 1978-1993. Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara; daughters Laura (Greg), Lynne (Kavin), Lisa (Joe) and Jenny (Matt); "Bampy's" grandchildren, Justin, Kendra, Maya, Nikka, Chloe; great-granddaughter Annalee Faith.
Funeral details available through Sunset Northwest Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Therapy Research Center - UT Health Science Center (SA) or .
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019