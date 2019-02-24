|
|
6/11/1954 - 2/19/2019
John E. Zanca, age 64, of San Antonio passed away at his home on February 19th, 2019. Born in Tokyo, Japan where his father was stationed while in the US Army, John and his family moved to San Antonio in 1958. He loved Texas and the city of San Antonio.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Peter and Margaret Zanca; his brothers, Joe Zanca and Peter Zanca. He is survived by his brothers, Bill (Bobbie) Zanca and David (Ginny) Zanca; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a beloved brother and uncle who will be dearly missed.
Professionally, John earned a bachelor's degree at Southwest Texas State University (Texas State) and an MBA at the University of the Incarnate Word. He served in multiple financial leadership roles within the local healthcare industry.
Throughout his life, John loved watching and playing sports. His early love was playing baseball, and his later passion was golf. He was a dedicated member of the San Antonio Senior Golf Association.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26th from 1:30-3:00 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the , or other charities of choice. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019