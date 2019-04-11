Home

Trinity Chapel Funeral Home, Inc. - NW Chapel - Detroit
20226 West McNichols Road
Detroit, MI 48219
313-532-8182
John Burnett
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
John Edward "Johnny" Burnett

April 8, 1921 - April 6, 2019
Born in San Antonio to Mary Alma and Charles Burnett and is survived by his wife of 70 years Charlotte; daughter Diane Thomas, husband Kurt of Austin. A grand-daughter Staci Pollock, husband Matt, great-grandson Mathew Edward Pollock, grandson John Burnett Thomas and wife Kylie.
A day never passed without him expressing his love to his family - an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fishing and hunting and Master Mason. Johnny never met a stranger.
He was a Navy veteran of World II.
Johnny worked at Bowman's , Perry Shankle, and 25+ years at Pearl Brewing.
Memorial service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park with Porter Loring at 1:00 April 12. Donations: Guide Dogs of Texas.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 11, 2019
