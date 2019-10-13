|
John Edward Carter was born January 8, 1928 to Avinger Becton Carter, DDS and Mary Virginia Brown Carter in Long Beach, California. He passed away in the comfort of his home October 9, 2019 at the age of 91.
With an aptitude for science and music, a can-do attitude, a strong work ethic and a desire to serve his fellow man John dedicated his life to the study and practice of medicine. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Austin College in Sherman, Texas in 1949 and his Doctor of Medicine Degree from the University of Texas School of Medicine in Galveston, Texas in 1953.
He started his professional career as a General Practitioner, serving the people of West Texas in the towns of Sanderson, Post, and Eden. After nine years as a GP, at times the only physician in the county; feeling overworked and with a desire to provide his children with better educational opportunities, Dr. Carter moved his family to San Antonio and completed his surgical residency in 1967 and his Plastic and Reconstructive residency in 1969. He set up his private practice in the Oak Hills Medical Building.
He was elected President of the Texas Society of Plastic Surgery in 1980 and President of the San Antonio Surgical Society in 1985. He was also a member of the Bexar County Medical Society, Texas Medical Association, American Medical Association, American Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, International Society of Clinical Plastic Surgeons, American Hand Association, American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association and American Burn Association.
He retired from active practice in 1994. Not really suited to a life of leisure he worked part time for the Texas Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General until his health forced him to retire at the age of 90.
Accomplishments Dr. Carter was especially proud of were: obtaining Boy Scout Eagle Scout status; his service in the U.S. Army; and tutoring students in sciences in the rural areas where he practiced medicine. He was a founding member and first president of Burn Care Associates; founder and Medical Director of The Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Board of Methodist Hospital.
While on vacation with his four older children he was shanghaied off of a train by Father Luis Verplanken to provide surgical care to the Tarahumara Indians of Mexico. He later provided financial and support services to the Jesuit priest aiding him in building the first private hospital in Creel, Mexico. He traveled to Laredo to conduct pre and post op visits to patients at the Ruth B. Cowl Center. He was committed to providing his family opportunities which would aid them in becoming productive, contributing and successful members of society.
He loved fishing, hunting, traveling, reading, gardening and music. He was a trumpet player in the 18-member "Joe Mims Doctor's Big Band Sound" which, besides being fun, their free concerts helped to raise funds for charity. After retirement he studied Russian and Celestial Navigation and joined the Power Squadron of San Antonio.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Kathleen Milam Carter. Children: Mary Spalten (Eddie), John B. Carter, MD (Linda), James Carter, Tammy Carter and Darla Carter, DVM. Grandchildren: William Spalten (Erin), Matthew Spalten (Misty), Melissa Spalten, Sarah Rees (Derek), Zoë Carter and Ashley Carter, MPA and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter Kathryn Carter.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church in the Garden Chapel at 11:30 am, Reverend Matt Scott will be officiating.