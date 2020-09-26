John Edward Hierholzer was born on November 18, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas. His parents were Margaret Gonzalez Hierholzer and Andrew William Hierholzer. John attended St. Mary Magdalen School through 8th grade and then graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1968. He had been in ROTC and active in speech and debate. He attended St. Mary's University, with a major in English and a minor in history. After college, he was employed in 1972 as an English teacher at Theodore Roosevelt High School (NEISD) in San Antonio. At Roosevelt, John met Nancy Coleman who was also in her first year of teaching. On June 28, 1975, John and Nancy married at First Baptist Church of San Antonio. Nancy began teaching at Winston Churchill High School and John taught at James Madison High School. John pursued post graduate studies in English at St. Mary's University and worked as a T.A. while attending classes. A great lover of literature and theology, John later pursued a master's degree in theology, majoring in New Testament (Greek) at Dallas Theological Seminary, graduating with his Th.M.

In 1985, John and Nancy moved with their son Jonathan (born in 1983) to Fredericksburg, Texas to become the pastor of the Hill Country Evangelical Free Church where he served for 29 years.

From March of 2019 until the time of his death, John was a beloved resident at Celeste Care Memory Care unit in Fredericksburg, Texas.

The Rev. John E. Hierholzer is survived by his wife: Nancy Coleman Hierholzer of Fredericksburg Two sons: Jonathan Cole Hierholzer of Kerrville Evan Michael and Erika Hierholzer of San Antonio One sister, one brother: Imelda Diane and Chris Merino of San Antonio Robert Wayne and Karin Hierholzer of Knoxville, Tennessee The Rev. John Hierholzer is preceded in death by his parents and brother: Mark Stephen Hierholzer

Graveside services and interment will be held on Monday, September 28th at 2:30 P.M. in the Greenwood Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Rob Holster of Hill Country Church.

You can watch a live streaming of the graveside service at https://cordiallyinvited.live/

Overflow space will be available at Hill Country Church sanctuary where the service will also be live streamed. Participants will be physically distanced and should wear face masks. A reception will be held in the church's newly refurbished fellowship hall—Hierholzer Hall. The Hierholzer family will be available in the church sanctuary for visitation.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be given in Pastor John's memory to the Hill Country Church, Alzheimer's Association, or to the charity of your choice.

Face coverings and masks are mandatory at all locations.