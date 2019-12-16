Home

Franklin Funeral Home
914 3Rd St
Floresville, TX 78114
(830) 393-0459
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Poth, TX
More Obituaries for John Matthews
John Edward Matthews


1937 - 2019
John Edward Matthews passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Floresville at the age of 82 years. He was born on June 3, 1937 in Poth to Archie & Ione Matthews. He was preceded in death by his Parent; Wife, Lanell Matthews; Brother, Patrick Matthews. He is survived by his Children, Ione Matthews, Shannon Pape, James & wife, Beverly Matthews; Sister & Brother, Betty Ann Musch & Archie Matthews; Grandchildren, Brett, Jaymie, Matthew, Luke, Wyatt, Clay & Jace; Great Grandchildren, Alice, Chloe & Tre. Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Poth.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 16, 2019
