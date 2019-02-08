|
July 14, 1949 - February 4, 2019
John Erwin Imken was born on July 14, 1949 and went to be with the Lord on February 4, 2019 at the age of 69. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife Marilyn Elizabeth; their two children Tamara Elizabeth Imken (Freddy Ruiz) and William John Imken (Monica Mauricio); sisters Donna Imken and Linda Kotara (Roger Kotara); one granddaughter.
John served proudly for four years in the United States Air Force. After serving his country, he worked as a lift truck mechanic for 45 years. John greatly enjoyed going to classic car shows, outdoor grilling with his family, lovingly caring for his yard, watching the San Antonio Spurs, and the cats he shared with his beloved Marilyn. John was a talented artist who loved painting portraits of his children. He was a wise man who always had words of advice and guidance for those he cared about. He will be terribly missed by those who knew him.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with the Memorial Service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at Dellcrest Funeral Home. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 8, 2019