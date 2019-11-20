|
John Esquivel, Jr., went to be with the Lord on November 4th, 2019 at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan & Emma Esquivel and his siblings. He joins his wife, Carmelina C. Esquivel in heaven. He is survived by his children: Emma Preciado (David), Bertie Juarez (Richard), John Esquivel (Minerva), and Louis Esquivel (Dorothy) as well as 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
John was a life-long resident of San Antonio, graduating from Fox Tech High School. He began playing the violin at the age of seven. In high school, he participated in Orchestra, Stage Band, and Marching Band, serving as Drum Major. He served his country in the 323rd Army Band stationed at Ft. Sam Houston Army Base where he played clarinet and piano. As church choir director, he founded the Ecumenical Choir of San Antonio which presented "The Messiah" as well as "The Seven Last Words of Christ" numerous times.
With the help of the GI Bill he was able to earn a Bachelor of Music Degree from Trinity University (San Antonio.) He went on to earn a Master of Music Degree from the University of Texas (Austin) and a Master of Education Degree from Our Lady of the Lake College (San Antonio). He leaves a legacy of educators, lawyers, doctors, technology experts, film editors, graphic artists, professors, archivists, and life-long learners.
His teaching career began at San Antonio Independent School District, spanning 32 years as choral, band, orchestra teacher, Administrative Dean, Principal's Assistant, and finally as Administrator of Music.
He was a much sought-after musician and orchestra leader. He and his band played for many hotels, country clubs, private parties, and city engagements including Hemisfair '68. He was a prolific composer, registering over 100 compositions with the Library of Congress. He leaves several CD recordings to his credit. Valued most by his family is the CD, "A Musical Tribute to My Beautiful Family" which includes original compositions written for each individual family member.
After retirement, he and his wife spent time around the Lake Chapala area of Mexico where he organized a performing youth string orchestra. What started out as a small group of 8 village children grew to over 75 members ranging in age from 6 to 15. They were known as "The Golden Strings of Lake Chapala."
Fraternal organizations include Nat M. Washer Masonic Lodge #1270, Scottish Rite, Alzafar Shrine, Bethany OES and Adah OES.
Services will be on Friday, November 22nd, 10:00a.m. at La Trinidad United Methodist Church, 300 San Fernando with Masonic Honors followed by a Celebration of Life led by Rev. John P. Feagins. Military Honors will begin at 2:45 p.m. at San Fernando Cemetery #3, 1735 Cupples Rd. followed by a burial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John Esquivel, Jr. to La Trinidad UMC, 300 San Fernando, San Antonio, Texas 78207.
¡Viva La Música!
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with