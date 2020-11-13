John E Powers, 81, of San Antonio passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.

He was born in Amarillo, Texas to the late Gordon Lee and Mildred Bradshaw Powers on October 24, 1939. John married the love of his life, Vera Marie Shafer on November 2, 1963, and to this union were born three children, Paula, Duane, and Penny. He was in the USAF for 33 years, he served in the Vietnam War and when he returned served at the 433rd Airlift Wing. He also worked in civil service as a hydraulics mechanic. He was owner operator of Powers A/C and heating for 35 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Marie Shafer Powers; son Duane Ray Powers; sister Mona Powers Chapin; Brother Gordon Lee Powers.

He is survived by his children: Paula (Thomas) Alexander, Penny (Barry) Lokey, Grandson Jonathan Alexander. Also survived by many adored family and friends. Especially his caregiver for the last year and a half Barbie Barba. We would like to thank VITAS for their care and compassion.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A graveside service will held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Mission Burial Park North.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation to charity of your choice.